5:15 p.m. – Beltway area is clear of storms, but watching activity west and south

Thunderstorms have cleared locations within a one county radius of Washington, but we’re tracking two lines to the west and south.

Storms are currently about to hit the Interstate 81 corridor from Winchester to Hagerstown. These could affect our western suburbs by around 7 p.m. and the Beltway around 8 p.m. if they hold together. However, models suggest they should weaken some as the move east.

There is a second area of south of Prince William County along Interstate 95 from Stafford County south through Fredericksburg. These storms should track through Virginia’s northern neck and Southern Maryland over the next couple of hours.

We’ll update next around 7 p.m. or sooner if any warnings are issued or there’s any meaningful change in the outlook.

From 3:50 p.m.

It’s day four in a row of temperatures reaching 90 or higher, and there’s a whole lot of humidity to go along with that heat. With all this low-level moisture, we do struggle to get much past the low 90s, at least. Plus it doesn’t seem to take too long to get showers and storms to erupt. Usually we’re moving past that as a daily occurrence by this time of summer, but not this year.

Through Tonight: Scattered showers and storms remain a risk through evening. A more widespread line of showers and storms to the west may try to work in as we get into the evening, but it should be falling apart in the process. Any storms could produce heavy rain, and a lot of lightning. Once we get through sunset, it’s partly cloudy overnight, with lows in the 70s.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Another day like the last few. As a cold front approaches, we may end up with a higher chance for more widespread storms than we’ve seen in recent days. Otherwise, hot and humid with clouds building through the midday into afternoon. These pre-frontal days have a way of being the hottest, so we might end up a little toastier than recent, with highs in the near 90 to mid-90s range.



A man takes a nap as a brief storm passes through Anacostia Park in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 6. The rain cooled down temperatures for a short period. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Colorado fires: It’s not just California that is burning. A number of large fires are burning in Colorado as high temperatures and low humidity take their toll.

Expired updates

4:40 p.m. — Severe thunderstorm warning discontinued; storms race toward Anne Arundel County

Storms have both exited the Beltway and weakened, and no warnings for severe weather are in effect. The storms which previously rocked northwest D.C. and southern Montgomery County are now racing off toward the northeast headed toward Glen Burnie and Severna Park. They still contain heavy downpours and some lightning but are no longer severe.

Here are some pictures and video of the storms from earlier:

3:58 p.m. — Severe thunderstorm warning for southern Montgomery and northern Prince George’s counties

At 3:55 p.m., a severe storm near Takoma Park and Silver Spring was headed northeast in the direction of College Park, Beltsville and Greenbelt. The warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m. By that time, the storm should be moving through the Laurel area.

The storm contains very heavy rain and is a big lightning producer. It may also produce some isolated damaging wind gusts. Head inside.