

One thunderstorm splits into two cells and then they begin to collapse over Northern Virginia on August 6. A circular outflow boundary or cold wake spreads out as the storms flare up and start to dissipate. (RadarScope)

Weather radar caught an amazing sight Monday evening that looked like the expanding blast wave of a nuclear detonation: Two short-lived thunderstorm cells in Northern Virginia released a nearly perfect circle of cool air spreading over the Washington region.

The chilly blast of air, denser than the surrounding warm air, flows outward in all directions, like a lens of spilled milk on a tabletop. Meteorologists call this cool wake fanning out from a thunderstorm an “outflow boundary.”

Monday’s outflow boundary formed as a thunderstorm flared up near Reston. The Reston storm then split into two cells. Both cells, which contained tall thunderheads pointing straight up into the sky, expelled cold air in all directions before collapsing.



Another radar view of the outflow ring of thunderstorms over Northern Virginia and their collapse. (Ian Livingston)

An outflow boundary is only a couple thousand feet thick, but along its edge, breezes and turbulent air motion stir up dust, insects, seeds, even small birds. To the weather radar, these are enhanced “targets” that return radar energy, spoofing the radar into thinking there is precipitation. What the radar operator observes is a rapidly expanding ring.

A storm cell over Rockville left behind another ring of cool air, which expanded westward and collided with the big outflow from the Reston storm. Often, converging air between these boundaries has no choice but to jet upward, and a new thunderstorm cell will initiate at the spot.

The blasts of cold air that leave behind these outflow rings (the rings are also called gust fronts) are created by evaporation of trillions of falling rain drops. It’s nature’s air conditioning, enough to drop the temperature 10 to 15 degrees in the wake of a thunderstorm.

If the mass of descending air is especially heavy, and/or the surrounding air quite dry, a cold blast of violent ferocity may ensue – resulting in a microburst, or larger downburst. The radial outflow of this air blast can generate wind speeds on the order of 70-80 mph, and even higher. Compared to Monday’s more humdrum outflow rings, however, microbursts are quite rare.

In the desert, thunderstorm outflow boundaries can stir up and collect sand and dust forming a towering dust storm known as a haboob. A massive haboob formed in southern Arizona last week.

[Another spectacular haboob rolled across southern Arizona on Thursday]

The storms in the Washington region Monday afternoon and evening were not only spectacular to observe on radar but also to watch in the sky. Here are some of the views of the tall storms and their magnificent anvils …



Thunderstorm over Reston on August 7. (Ian Livingston)



Monday thunderstorm over Reston, seen from the District. (chasingmailboxes/Flickr)

Enormous anvil on the storm over Reston as seen from Ballston pic.twitter.com/hMQDbMcwsK — TerpWeather (@TerpWeather) August 6, 2018

Pretty impressive cloud just now looking west from NWDC near Cathedral Heights. @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/JpBlEOPe5I — Matt McCleskey🎙 (@mattsradio) August 6, 2018

Capital Weather Gang’s Ian Livingston contributed to this article.