

Double rainbow yesterday over Leesburg, Va. (Juana Kaz via Twitter

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: Another day of warm and muggy mush, while storms may mess with the evening rush.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, PM showers/storms likely. Highs: Low 90s.

Tonight: Evening shower/storm risk. Lows: Mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny, isolated thundershower? Highs: Upper 80s to near 90.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’re solidly into August now, and solidly into a summer weather rhythm. Today is one of those classic DMV summer days — hot and humid with late-day storms possible. Tomorrow and Friday take a bit of the edge off the heat and humidity before a warm and humid August weekend with more chances for late-day showers and storms.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Wednesday): Maybe a passing shower this morning. But mainly, we’re partly sunny with continued high humidity as highs reach the low 90s again. Clouds build mid- to late afternoon followed by a good chance of some showers and storms, especially between 5 and 10 p.m. the way it looks now. Isolated storms could produce damaging winds and localized flooding. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and storms remain a risk through around 10 p.m., and again isolated storms could produce damaging winds and localized flooding. Overnight, we should see clearing skies with light winds from the west, as lows settle in the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s by no means refreshing, but light winds from the west take some edge off the heat and humidity. We should start mostly sunny but may turn partly cloudy during the afternoon, with highs maxing out in the upper 80s to near 90. And can’t rule out an isolated late-afternoon shower or storm. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Just a slight chance of an early-evening shower or storm. Otherwise, it’s a mostly clear and relatively pleasant evening with the humidity still somewhat muted. Lows fall back to the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Friday looks quite similar to Thursday as higher pressure remains in control. That means partly sunny skies, with moderate to high humidity, and highs in the upper 80s to near 90. With some upper-level energy nearby to our south, we again can’t rule out an isolated late-day shower or storm. Friday night turns partly to mostly cloudy with lows near 70 to the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A new weather system brings more clouds and an uptick in humidity for the weekend. It also brings back the chance of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon into evening, although it’s too early to narrow in on timing or coverage. Highs both days should reach the 80s, with Saturday-night lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Low-Medium