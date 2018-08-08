Nationals vs. Braves

7:05 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 8, Nationals Park

A line of showers and storms could be approaching or moving through around the time of the scheduled first pitch. If so, they should pass through fast enough to still get the game in.

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: Showers and storms around, mid-to-upper 80s.

9th inning: Mostly cloudy, upper 70s to low 80s.

Chance of rain: 60 percent

Chance of delay: 50 percent

Chance of postponement: 30 percent

NatCast appears on the day of every Nationals home game. Follow us on Twitter for breaking weather updates before, during and after the game.