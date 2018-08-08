Another day of oppressive humidity with high heat, and a dash of storms. Stop me if you’ve heard this one. … Today did actually feature the hottest temperature of this stretch in the city, with a high of 94, following a string of 91s in recent days. Scattered showers and storms that formed earlier are now largely waning, but we could see a few more roll through tonight.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through Tonight: Although most of the activity from earlier has died off or shifted north, some showers and perhaps a rumble remain possible through about midnight. As is already ongoing, we’ll see at least partial clearing for most of the night as well. Lows settle to near 70 in the coolest spots. That’s mid-or-upper 70s downtown. A touch or two of fog can’t be ruled out.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Generally, another day of the same. The front should finally sink into and through the area, so some more showers and storms are a good bet in the afternoon. I don’t think this ends up too exciting as far as severe weather, but we certainly don’t need more rain or storms. Tune in tomorrow for details! Before any of that rain comes through, highs are near 90.

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Other allergens are low.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.