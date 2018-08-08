

(National Weather Service)

It came without warning. As workers were busy preparing forecasts and alerts at a National Weather Service center in Maryland on Wednesday morning, they were suddenly interrupted by a message in Chinese piped over the building’s intercom.

The voice was a woman’s, which also reached building employees via phone at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Center for Weather and Climate Prediction in College Park, Md.

On Wednesday afternoon, Weather Service officials scrambled to understand the source of the audio intrusion.

“We are aware of the Chinese message that is propagating through the phone system and was [broadcast] over the building PA,” read an email from Doug Fenderson, the branch chief for infrastructure and Web services at the center, sent at 12:50 p.m. “We are engaging the Vendor AT&T to alert them of the incident and get root cause. The phone [system] is not tied to any of the Government IT controlled systems in the building. Please do not be alarmed.”

A Weather Service employee, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the phone message came about 15 minutes before the intercom message. Both messages lasted about 45 seconds. The employee said nothing else out of the ordinary had happened at the center Wednesday.

The intercom message, translated from Chinese, said something to the effect of “you have a package from Amazon at the Chinese Embassy, press 1 for more details,” the employee said.

The audio took employees by surprise since the building-wide intercom is seldom used, two building occupants said. They could recall hearing sound over the intercom only during shelter-in-place or fire drills.

When contacted by The Washington Post, a Weather Service official said the agency still did not have answers on the source of the intrusion and how it reached the systems that were affected.

In 2014, hackers from China breached the federal weather network at NOAA and disrupted the flow of some satellite imagery and data products.