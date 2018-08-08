Scattered thunderstorms are likely late this afternoon and evening across the region, and a few may be severe. Typical storms will produce heavy downpours and lightning, while the most intense could unleash damaging gusts and hail.

Because of all the rain in recent weeks, localized pockets of flash flooding could occur in the heaviest downpours — targeting poor-drainage areas and creeks and streams.

Not everyone will see storms, and widespread reports of severe weather are unlikely.

The most likely timing for storms is between 3 and 7 p.m. in our western areas, from 4 to 8 p.m. inside the Beltway, and from 5 to 9 p.m. in our eastern areas. However, isolated pop-up storms could occur before these windows, and decaying showers and storms could last until 11 p.m. or midnight.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed our region in its marginal risk zone for severe weather, which is second-lowest in its five-categories of storm threats. However, damaging storm effects can and do occasionally occur in marginal risk situations.



(National Weather Service)

Storm dashboard

Approximate arrival time for storms:

Interstate 81 area: 2 to 6 p.m.

West of Beltway: 3 to 7 p.m.

The District and inside Beltway: 4 to 8 p.m.

East of Beltway: 5 to 9 p.m.

Storm duration: 45 minutes

Chance of measurable rainfall in any location: 60 percent

Storm motion: West to east

Likely storm effects: Heavy rain, lightning, strong winds

Possible storm effects: Damaging gusts, flash flooding, small hail

Rainfall potential: Average of0.1 to 0.5 inches, but highly variable. Localized amounts of 1 to 2 inches possible.



Monday thunderstorm over Reston, seen from the District. (chasingmailboxes/Flickr)

Discussion

An approaching disturbance in the upper atmosphere and a frontal system moving through the Ohio Valley may enhance formation of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon into evening, with more widespread coverage than Tuesday. The front will not actually be on our doorstep until Thursday afternoon, however, as shown in the forecast weather map for this evening, below.



(National Weather Service)

Like it did Tuesday, the atmosphere will destabilize, and by midafternoon, plenty of buoyant energy will be available to fire thunderstorms. Additionally, the air mass remains very moist, with high values of precipitable water. Wind shear — the increase in speed with altitude — will be on the modest side, enough to increase storm organization from short-lived cells to longer lived clusters, that may become stronger than Tuesday’s activity.

We do not anticipate widespread severe storms because of the relatively weak wind shear and lack of a strong front to kick the air strongly upward. Isolated cells may briefly reach severe levels, perhaps producing a microburst or two. As always, there is the threat of localized flash flooding with passage of any storm complex.

The two animations below show the typical, simulated radar coverage we can expect later this afternoon, between about 3 and 10 p.m. A broken line of storms may congeal along mountains to our west and then advance across the suburbs and city. There may be some spotty “precursor” cells anytime after 2 p.m., tied to urban regions, the Bay Breeze, and any leftover outflow boundaries from Tuesday’s storm activity.

HRRR model



HRRR model radar simulation between 3 p.m. and midnight.

High-resolution NAM model