Nationals vs. Braves
1:05 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 9, Nationals Park
Seasonable temperatures and humidity feel better than recent days, and a light breeze helps take the pain out of a daytime game. There is the outside chance of a shower, but more likely we stay dry.
First pitch: Partly sunny, breezy, mid-80s.
9th inning: Partly cloudy, moderate humidity, upper 80s.
Chance of rain: 20 percent
Chance of delay: 15 percent
Chance of postponement: 5 percent
