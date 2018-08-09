

Enjoying a pleasant summer evening in Washington. Joe Flood via Flickr

No need for a link to the radar today as we finally get to enjoy a summer evening without the threat of showers. Unfortunately our dry “stretch” won’t last beyond 48 hours. A fast-moving storm system that comes in late Friday night will bring showers and thunderstorms back into our forecast for a good portion of Saturday.

Through Tonight: Scattered puffy fair-weather clouds will cause no harm through this evening. Actually, conditions should be rather comfortable, all things considered. Temperatures will fall into and through the 80s during the evening hours with moderate humidity levels. Mostly clear overnight with a light north/northwest wind and low temperatures ranging from 67 degrees to 71 degrees.

Tomorrow (Friday): We’ve got one more rain-free day before things turn a bit wet over the weekend. It will be mostly sunny, warm and humid Friday, with afternoon highs ranging from 88 degrees to 92 degrees. A light (5-10 mph) south/southwest wind pushes the humidity levels up a bit with dew point temperatures in the low 70s. Precipitation chances will be on the increase after sunset, with showers and scattered thunderstorms likely (60 percent) after 11 p.m. Overnight lows will range from 68 degrees to 73 degrees.

