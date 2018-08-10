

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Sure, it’s very warm and muggy, but it’s August and it’s not an oppressive end to our week. Conditions turn more unsettled after today …

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Bright but clouds on increase. Highs: 87-93.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain chances. Lows: Upper 60s to mid-70s.

Saturday: Showers, storms possible. Highs: Low-to-mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Rain chances still possible. Highs: Low-to-mid 80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Are you ready for rainy conditions? Didn’t think so. In that case, enjoy today’s final rain-free day before things turn a bit wet over the weekend. Bring that umbrella back out of the closet. We’ll turn muggy, damp, and perhaps face isolated flooding again, so please check back to see our latest thinking.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Friday): Sunshine should dominate, even with slowly increasing cloud cover possible. It’s muggy but not oppressive as high temperatures reach the 87-to-93-degree range. Only a very light west-southwesterly breeze gets going later in the day, near 10 mph. An isolated late-day shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but it’s not too likely. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Shower chances go up as the evening wears on, but rain should generally stay to our northwest. Closer to midnight, a downpour becomes more likely, although any of that would be brief and passing through the night. Clouds start dominating, which inhibits our stargazing. Low temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s look likely. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): This could be our wettest day of the weekend, as an upper-level low pressure stalls over the Appalachians. Clouds rule, and showers, storms and downpours become likely with time. This is especially so by the afternoon, when some widespread heavier rain is a risk. High temperatures may only get into the low-to-mid 80s, but the muggy dew points around 70 degrees will keep you feeling warm and steamy. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Cloudiness continues, along with the chance of downpours, showers and periodic storms. Muggy overnight low temperatures only make it down into the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Rain timing and amounts are still low confidence, but generally it looks cloudy and damp. There may be a few windows in which to do your outdoor activities, more so than Saturday. Nonetheless, showers are likely, along with a few thunderstorms by the afternoon. Fairly muggy low-to-mid 80s can be expected (again). Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Any storms or downpours should settle fairly quickly as we get into late evening, but timing and intensity are subject to change. Rather cloudy conditions persist. Temperatures may only bottom out around 70 to mid-70s downtown. Mugginess helps keep our steam-blanket on. Confidence: Medium

Between showers and storms, a bit more sun is possible Monday and Tuesday, but we don’t completely break out of our wet streak. Muggy conditions persist, along with the potential for periodic downpours. Just keep that umbrella handy! Generally muggy conditions persist, but we may get slightly more comfortable later Tuesday. High temperatures top out in the low-to-mid 80s both days. Confidence: Medium