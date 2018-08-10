

A summer evening at the National Arboretum by Jim Havard via Flickr

Today was likely our last rain-free day until at least Tuesday. Unsettled weather makes a return for the weekend, as an upper-level storm system gets stuck over the Ohio Valley, and we get stuck with showers and thunderstorms for the next few days.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through Tonight: Not expecting any precipitation issues tonight locally. Clouds will continue to increase after sunset, eventually resulting in mostly cloudy skies overnight, with about a 30 percent chance of an isolated shower or two popping up anytime after midnight. Remaining warm and muggy with overnight lows ranging from 70 to 74 degrees and dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

Tomorrow (Saturday): We wake up to overcast skies tomorrow, with scattered showers increasing in coverage as the morning progresses. We aren’t talking about a complete washout, but I expect most of us to see precipitation during the day tomorrow. The greatest chance (70 percent) of showers occurs between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. A few isolated thunderstorms with bouts of heavy rain may pop up during this time frame. High temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-80s, but humidity levels will remain high, with dew points in the low 70s. We should see a lull in the shower and storm activity after sunset tomorrow. Mostly cloudy overnight tomorrow with a chance (30 percent) of scattered showers late. Lows ranging from 67 to 72 degrees.

Sunday: Unfortunately, Sunday looks as if it may end up wetter than Saturday. Low pressure develops to the south of us on Sunday morning, increasing the chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms from the morning through the early evening. Temperatures will be on the “cool” side again, in the mid-80s, but the mugginess remains. Thunderstorm development looks more likely on Sunday afternoon, as we have a slightly juicer air mass with which to work. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers on Sunday night with lows around 70.

See A. Camden Walker's forecast through the weekend.

Hot times in Scandinavia: The records keep coming in the summer of 2018. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) just reported that Finland officially recorded its warmest July. Meanwhile, persistent warm and dry conditions throughout July resulted in the worst outbreak of wildfires in Sweden on record. And not to be outdone, on July 18, Bardufoss (a town in Norway that lies almost 150 miles north of the Arctic Circle) reached 92.3 degrees Fahrenheit (33.5 degrees Celsius), a record for Troms county, the northernmost county in Norway.

July 2018 was the #warmest July ever recorded in #Finland by the Finnish Met Institute during its history. In #Lapland, the average temperature was 5 °C higher than usual and 2.5–4 °C higher than usual in the rest of the country. https://t.co/CL5H7ZfPHq Photo: Timo Newton-Syms pic.twitter.com/vU4dMX51Wv — WMO | OMM (@WMO) August 10, 2018

