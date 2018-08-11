* Flash flood watch through 1 a.m. for most of the area, except far south and east *

It was another day of near-90 conditions. We’re now in the midst of our longest stretch of hot summer weather of the year in D.C., as we at least nicked that mark. There was also plenty of sun this morning and into afternoon, which is helping fire up some slow-moving showers and storms. Downpours and some flash flooding is a risk through evening. It’s a fairly similar story tomorrow.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: Showers and thunderstorms continue to roll through the area into the evening. Any may produce heavy rain and plentiful lightning. Flash flooding is a risk in any of the heavier activity, especially if multiple slow-moving storms pass by. This stuff should be tending to move east or just dying off by the sunset period into a few hours after, although a scattered shower may pass overnight. Lows end up ranging from near 70 to the mid-70s.

Tomorrow (Sunday): There’s not a lot of change to the pattern, so it’s more of the same. Sun is again most common in the morning through midday, with clouds building over time. For now it doesn’t seem this will be a widespread heavy rain type of day, but some scattered heavy showers and storms are possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs are in the mid-80s to around 90s.



Stormy skies in Dupont Circle earlier this week. (angela n. via Flickr

Longest streaks of 90-degree days by year in the 2000s. (Ian Livingston/The Washington Post)

90s: Today is day 30 of 90 degrees or higher in D.C., which means we are closing in on our annual average of about three dozen such days in a year. It also means we have now seen eight days of 90 or higher in a row, which is the longest streak of the year. It’s also longer than any streak last year. Our 2000s average for a streak of 90-degree days is actually right around eight, so we’re on target. The longest streak on record for D.C. is 21 days, last done in 1988.

