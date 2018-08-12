

A beautiful sunrise yesterday in Annapolis (Jeff Norman/ Twitter

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: It’s certainly no perfect 10, but for mid-August, mid-80s and only a few showers or storms around isn’t all that bad.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers and storms. Highs: Mid-80s.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms. Lows: Low-to-mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers and storms. Highs: Low-to-mid 80s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Partly to mostly cloudy, humid and chance of showers and storms. Sound familiar? It should, and it’s going to continue for a few more days, thanks to a lingering upper-level system and a humid air mass. We’ll get a break midweek as high pressure makes a brief appearance, before late-week shower chances likely rise again.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Sunday): It’s still quite sticky out there, even as winds come from the north-northeast behind a front dropping to our south. Plenty of clouds are interspersed with occasional breaks of enough sun to send highs into the mid-80s. A few afternoon showers and storms are possible, although like yesterday a good portion of the area could stay dry. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and storms may remain few and far between during the evening, with the potential for more numerous and heavier showers and storms after midnight. With light winds from the north-northeast, we’ll probably see some fog or mist at times, with lows in the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek…

Tomorrow (Monday): Monday has a chance at being more active than today, with a few rounds of scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day. Heavy rain and flooding is a risk with any storms that move through. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy with highs reaching the low-to-mid 80s. Surely not the nicest start to the workweek we’ve had. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Shower and storm chances remain elevated into the evening with plenty of energy still overhead, before activity may tend to wane overnight. It’s not quite as humid, so fog or mist are not as much of a concern, but skies remain fairly overcast. Expect overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

This upper-level disturbance finally shows signs of moving out on Tuesday, but not before one more day with a decent chance of some scattered showers and storms. The atmosphere shouldn’t be quite as juiced, so the heavy rain and flood threat is a bit lower. Partly sunny skies are on tap, as are highs rising into the mid-to-upper 80s. Shower chances diminish Tuesday night, with lows from the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium

High pressure moves in on Wednesday and we get a rare day with little or no chance of rain, although you’ll still notice the humidity. Partly to mostly sunny skies give temperatures a boost, as highs head for the upper 80s to low 90s. Confidence: Medium