* Flash-flood watch until 11 p.m. for areas west and southwest of Washington, not including the city*

4:35 p.m. update – rain crossing area, biggest storms mainly south

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Charles County as some gusty storms move into southern Maryland, and the biggest storms remain mainly to our south. We’re also dealing with additional showers and storms to the north, as well as an area of light to moderate rain moving through. For the most part, the strongest storms and heaviest rain should focus from near 95 and to the east in the short term.

4:31 pm: Severe thunderstorm warning for Charles County with some wind potential in that activity. Biggest storms remain south of most of the area. Rain continues to overtake the city as well. pic.twitter.com/P8bk7UwMQ6 — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) August 12, 2018

From 3:50 p.m…

We finally missed the 90-degree mark this afternoon, thanks to lots of cloud cover as well as scattered showers and storms. For the most part, the worst of today’s activity should tend to stay just south of us. We’re not out of the woods just yet, though, as more downpours are developing locally and we run the risk of showers into the evening. More of the same tomorrow.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: It seems the most intense weather will stay south of us, but we should see some showers at the least. Perhaps some steadier stuff in spots, and there could be some thunder, as well. If anything heavy lingers, a localized flash-flood threat could develop. This all tends to wind down as we get into the overnight, with lows settling to the upper 60s and lower 70s in most spots. Some patchy fog may form, too.

Tomorrow (Monday): A mix of clouds and sun starts the day, and, if anything, we should tend to trend cloudier as with recent days. By midday or afternoon, scattered showers and storms should be developing across the region. This is hit-or-miss stuff, but it can bring torrential downpours to where it hits. Highs are in the mid- and upper 80s.



Convective updrafts enjoying themselves on a sultry Saturday. (Kevin Wolf via Flickr

