The Anak Krakatau volcano in Indonesia is shooting boulders out of its crater like fireworks. The “lava bombs” (yep, that’s a real thing) hurled into the sky on Saturday were as big as trucks, according to James Reynolds, the natural disaster chaser who shot the video you’re watching above.

Anak is only a century old — not even a blip on Earth’s geological timeline — but it’s already become one of the most-watched volcanoes in the world. That probably has to do with its lineage; Anak Krakatau is, geophysically speaking, Krakatoa’s volcanic child.

Krakatoa lives in infamy for its 1883 eruption. Between the pyroclastic flow, earthquakes, ash fall and tsunamis, the volcano killed tens of thousands of people that year. The sound of the eruption was heard in Australia and as far away as Rodrigues Island, which is closer to Madagascar than it is Indonesia.

The eruption nearly destroyed the volcano entirely. What spawned from the ash and debris was a new volcano, given the name Anak Krakatau, or “child of Krakatoa.” It literally rose up out of the ocean in 1927 and has been erupting continuously in one form or another since then.

Reynolds said explosions like the one in the video were happening approximately every half hour while he was there. The video was captured with a drone.