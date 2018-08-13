* Flash flood watch from noon until this evening for north side of DC area *

5/10: Not too hot, but afternoon/evening downpours dampen our disposition

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Muggy, afternoon to evening showers/storms. Highs: 82-87.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers/storms. Lows: 67-74.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, p.m. shower/storm chance. Highs: 84-89.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Showers and storms continue into the evening with some heavier downpours, which bring the risk of flash flooding. We start to ease out of the wet pattern tomorrow and the sun returns midweek. Another wet period sets up by Friday, which may linger into Saturday and maybe even beyond.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Monday): Mixed sky cover in the morning with some periods of sunshine. Clouds build in the afternoon with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning. Thunderstorms with heavy downpours could lead to flash flooding. Highs range through the 80s with moderate mugginess levels. Mostly light winds except gusty around thunderstorms. Rain totals range from just a trace to a half-inch, but locally heavier if you get one of those bigger, slower-moving downpours. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm possible as lows dip toward the upper 60s (outer suburbs) and low 70s (in the city) with moderate humidity levels. Light winds becoming calm late. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Partly sunny and slightly less muggy, but still a shot for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs should range in the middle to upper 80s with slightly lower humidity, but still in the moderate muggy range. Light winds from the west. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Some clearing skies late with slightly lower humidity as lows range in the 60s in the suburbs to near 70 in the city. Confidence: Medium



A LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday and Thursday should be mostly sunny days with hotter high temperatures in the low 90s and moderate humidity conditions. Wednesday and Thursday nights find a few clouds with lows around 70 in the suburbs to low-mid 70s in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday looks cloudier and muggier with highs in the lower 90s again and more afternoon to evening showers and thunderstorms. Friday night should also be cloudy with scattered showers and storms, especially early, and lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium

The first look at this weekend seems complicated with Saturday favored to see partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers/storms along with moderate humidity and highs in the 80s. Saturday night aims to cool into the middle 60s to low 70s with scattered mainly evening showers and storms. Sunday is a tougher forecast call as some modeling clears a cool front through with mostly sunny skies, lower humidity and 80s for highs. Other guidance suggests a stalled frontal feature with more scattered showers and storms (still 80s for highs, but muggier). Given how things have stalled frequently around here, we need to lean to the slower, wetter side for now. Confidence: Medium Saturday and Low Sunday