Christian Clymer was enjoying the rolling thunder and heavy rain on Sunday afternoon from his home in west Alexandria. When he stepped away from the window, a loud crack of lightning caught him off guard.

It “was a very loud, very long sizzle,” Clymer said, “accompanied by a palpable feel of electricity and followed by an extraordinarily loud BANG.” Immediately after that, the normal thundering of the strike began.

Before he even saw the aftermath, Clymer called it a “biblical” strike. It wasn’t until later in the day that his daughter found what had happened. It was arboreal carnage.

The bolt obliterated a tree three blocks away from Clymer’s home. It was split vertically with black, charred wood running through the trunk. The explosion blasted splinters of wood as much as 50 feet away from the tree, Clymer said.

A bolt of lightning can heat the air to 50,000 degrees — five times hotter than the surface of the sun. If it happens to strike something with water in it, the lightning instantaneously evaporates the water, causing it to expand. If a tree with high moisture content is struck by lightning, it will be turned into toothpicks in a fraction of a second. Trees that are more dense with lower water content can withstand lightning strikes.

The photos show this lightning strike tore through the tree and into the ground around it — exactly why you should never hang out around trees if you can hear thunder.



A tree struck by lightning in West Alexandria on Sunday. (Christian Clymer)



