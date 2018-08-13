*Flash-flood watch until 10 p.m. for all but southern counties in our area *

It’s another warm and muggy day under our belts, but a slight improvement from recent days nonetheless. Humidity is starting to decrease slightly, and that’s the case through tomorrow. Despite that fact, we’re still dodging showers and storms through the evening. There could be some more around tomorrow as well.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: Scattered showers and storms continue into the evening. Any rain can be heavy with the potential for some flash flooding. Remember to never cross flooded roads or pathways. Our weather calms down with the loss of the sun, with partly to mostly clear skies overnight, as lows settle to a range from the mid-60s to about 70.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Humidity is down a bit, and skies are partly sunny for much of the day. A little upper-level wave is passing, so a few showers and storms are possible in the afternoon, but it should be less coverage than in recent days. Highs reach the mid- and upper 80s.



An overflowing Potomac River this month. (Fritz Myer via Flickr

An overflowing Potomac River this month. (Fritz Myer via Flickr

See Matt Rogers's forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Mold spores are high. Other allergens are low.

