

Good for sun, good for rain. (Kevin Wolf)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: Lowest heat and humidity combination of the week earns an upward tweak

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, p.m. storms/showers. Highs: 84-89

Tonight: Possible evening shower/storm. Lows: 66-72

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hotter. Highs: 88-93.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

While we may get some peeks of sun, there will still be a chance of afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Enjoy the lower humidity now, as temperatures escalate tomorrow into the 90s and humidity rebuilds through the end of the week. The weekend is trending more complicated with increasing clouds, moderate humidity and a chance of rain both days.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Tuesday): Skies are mixed this morning as temperatures travel into the middle to upper 80s with slightly lower humidity. We still need to watch for mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, but coverage and intensity should be less than recent days. Rain could miss you, or you could see upward of a trace to quarter-inch with some locally heavier spots possible. Light winds blow mainly from the west, except briefly gustier around any thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Small chance for some evening shower or storm activity, but then partly cloudy overnight with lows ranging from the middle 60s to low 70s with those light breezes from the west again. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Wednesday): The sun makes a more dominant appearance finally with mostly sunny weather as temperatures head to higher hotter levels in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Humidity ticks slightly higher, but is still in the moderate range with only light breezes from the west. No rain is in the forecast for a change! Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: More humid with lows in the upper 60s to middle 70s under mostly clear skies. Light winds from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday turns even hotter with increasing humidity under mostly sunny skies — with no rain risks again. Watch for highs in the lower 90s with a few middle 90s spots possible as dew points edge back to near 70 degrees (moderate/high levels). Partly cloudy and muggy Thursday night with lows ranging through the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday is another roaster with lower to maybe middle 90s for highs along with moderate to high humidity. Showers and thunderstorms return to the scene by middle to late afternoon though and could cut the heat off early. Friday night watches for scattered mainly evening showers and storms with lows again in the 70s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend isn’t as hot as least, but we still have moderate to high humidity (worse on Saturday) and daily showers/storms in the picture under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs range in the middle to upper 80s — perhaps touching 90 on Saturday — with lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium