On a typical day, Montour Falls in Upstate New York is idyllic. The Finger Lakes town looks perfect for a day trip or a weekend away with hiking and otherwise low-stress activity. There is more than one waterfall in the area, but the most scenic is at the end of West Main Street, behind a gorgeous historical home. Water from the Shequaga Creek trickles down a rocky cliff; a small park allows visitors to get just yards from the falls.

On Tuesday, though, the Shequaga Falls trickle was a torrent.

As of 4 p.m., four to six inches of rain had fallen in the Montour Falls area since midnight. At one point early Tuesday morning, the rainfall rate rose above four inches per hour. The deluge translated to what can be described only as an epic flood of water crashing over the crest of Shequaga Creek.

Videos appear to show the waterfall pounding behind that historical home … and disappearing into thin air.

What’s so wild about these videos is not necessarily the falls itself — although it is intense — but that house. How is it still standing, and where is all the water going?

What the videos don’t show is that the water falls into a man-made reservoir that channels the creek away from the town. But given the volume of water, the reservoir and the channel that directs it away from West Main Street was also flooding, out of the frame of these videos.

“Roads are closing, rivers and creeks are cresting,” Michelle La Fata wrote on Instagram. “The city is currently digging deeper ditches and building levees. Some of the neighborhoods look like Lakes.”