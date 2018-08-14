It’s usually August when you start to feel the first tickles of autumn. On days like this, it may be that those feelings are partly imagined, but after soupy air for what seemed like weeks, a breeze out of the northwest and lower humidity feels rather nice. High temperatures mainly in the low and mid-80s are pretty close to normal, and those dew points close to 60 feel almost winterlike. As long as we can dodge a few showers and storms through evening, it’s mostly smooth sailing ahead.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through Tonight: Keep an eye on the sky over the next several hours as a batch of showers with a storm or two passes through during the commute into early evening. Since this is already moving through west and northwest suburbs at publish, we might be able to get much of it out of here before sunset. There is some indication it could linger, but we’ll keep our fingers crossed that the nice evening wins out in most spots. Lows eventually settle to the mid-60s in the cool locations to around 70 downtown.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): It is still very much summer, as the days ahead will remind us. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures turn it up a notch, with highs rising to the near-90-to-low-90s zone. Humidity isn’t awful but is, perhaps, more noticeable once again. Winds shift to come from the west with time, around 5 to 10 mph.



A pedestrian with an umbrella walks down the steps at the Thomas Jefferson Memorial on Aug. 13 in Washington, D.C. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Mold spores are high. All other allergens are low.

Nice Day season is coming: Here at CWG, we give a day the Nice Day Stamp if temperatures are 65 to 85 with sunshine and light winds. Our average high falls to 85 in about 10 days. As Brian Brettschneider showed last week, the fall season tends to dominate the nice weather scene across the country. Spring sees a period of such temperatures as well, but it also tends to be considerably stormier.

Although we do have hot weather in the days ahead, signs point toward Nice Days on the horizon.



Temperature forecast from the European ensemble for D.C. through the rest of August. (weathermodels.com)

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.