The past few days have been exceptionally wet in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. On Saturday, around 8 inches of rain have fell on ground that has been saturated for weeks. This video shows just one of several floods that totaled cars, washed through homes and stranded people since late last week.

On Saturday, the Peckman River reached its breaking point, and it unfortunately occurred right next to a Jeep Chrysler dealership in Little Falls, N.J., with dozens of shiny new cars and SUVs in the parking lot.

It takes as little as 12 inches of moving water to lift a car. To carry a car away like this, the water would have probably been around 2 feet deep in the dealership. Once the cars drifted into the river it was even deeper than that, which is why it looks like toy Jeeps in a bath tub.

During the entire spectacle, dozens of drivers were stranded on Route 46 while the flood cut off escape routes.