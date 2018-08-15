

The dog days of summer in Bon Air Park, Arlington, Va. (Dennis Dimmick via Flickr

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: It’s on the hot side for mid-August, but at least it’s dry.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70 to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: Near 90 to the low 90s.

View the weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Given that 16 days in the past month have recorded precipitation in Washington, and even more in some spots, any dry one seems a blessing. This looks like one of those days, and if we’re really lucky, tomorrow will be as well. Of course, around here, rain chances never disappear for long — especially if there’s a weekend around. In the meantime, let’s ignore the rain chances in the distance and enjoy the sunshine in the near term. With sunshine comes high temperatures.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Wednesday): It’s a classic midsummer kind of day around here, even though we’re trending downward on temperature averages. Sunshine is dominant and partly to mostly sunny is the rule. With high pressure exerting control, temperatures rise above average, or to the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds are from the north around 5 to 10 mph, shifting to westerly with time. Confidence: High

Tonight: We’re in the final days of post-8 p.m. sunsets, so get out there and soak up this light-filled evening. Temperatures slowly fall into and through the 70s after sunset on their way to lows near 70 to the mid-70s. It is rather humid, but that’s never quite as big a deal after dark. Winds are light, shifting toward southerly with time. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend…

Tomorrow (Thursday): High pressure should continue to win out, but it’s sort of transient, so our days with almost zero rain chance may be few. It’s really a lot like today, with sunshine the rule. Clouds do build a bit with time, and it’s possible that a storm trickles into the area from the west late. Most of that should stay in the mountains. Highs are near 90 and into the low 90s. It’s humid, so heat indexes are in the mid- and upper 90s or so. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Any isolated shower or storm dwindles, and it’s another calm but muggy evening and overnight. Lows range across the 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

On Friday, high pressure really starts to break down, and something of a lower-pressure area develops to our west. This combination should help increase rain chances once again. Scattered showers and storms seem a good bet by afternoon or evening. Before that, it’s partly to mostly cloudy, with highs near 90 or into the low 90s. Confidence: Medium

The weekend sees another of these upper-level lows pass. It’s weaker and moving faster than the ones that brought us tons of rain lately, but it’s a similar pattern nonetheless. Saturday seems to be the drier of the two days, although some showers and storms are likely. Sunday may bring more widespread activity as the low passes through the region. Highs should generally be in the 80s, but it could be low 80s in rainier situations and closer to 90 if rain holds off until late. Confidence: Low-Medium