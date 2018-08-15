

This is a split season view of the Tidal Basin photographed during winter, spring and summer of 2018. The left view is Aug. 14, the middle is Jan. 17 and the right is April 13. (Kevin Ambrose)

If you need an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life, check out the Tidal Basin. At this time of year, the sound of summer cicadas drown out the noise of traffic and the beautiful views of water and trees seem far removed from the nearby urban sprawl. And the trail that circles the Tidal Basin is usually not crowded, especially in August.

I visited the Tidal Basin Tuesday afternoon to snap a few photos and to compare the scenes from my previous photo missions during winter and spring. I’ve assembled photo collages from various 2018 trips to show the changing views of Tidal Basin with each season. Spring is king for most — it’s all about the cherry blossoms — but I think all of the seasons are equally beautiful down by the basin.

The first week of November is when the cherry trees usually reach peak fall color at the Tidal Basin and, until then, I’ll wait patiently to shoot the last season of 2018. Perhaps I can get a good Tidal Basin lightning photo in the meantime? I hope so.

What’s your favorite season and activity at the Tidal Basin? Tell us in the comments.

Dressed to impress on April 13, 2018. (Kevin Ambrose)



Contrasting views of ice, snow, blossoms and summer foliage. Jan. 4, April 4 and Aug. 14. (Kevin Ambrose)



Jan. 17 (upper left), March 21 (upper right), April 4 (lower left) and Aug. 14 (lower right). (Kevin Ambrose)



Jan. 17, April 13 and Aug. 14. (Kevin Ambrose)



Jan.17 (uppper left), March 21 (lower left), April 4 (middle) and Aug. 14 (right). (Kevin Ambrose)



Jan. 17, April 13 and Aug. 14. (Kevin Ambrose)



Geese, ducks, and a summer cicada. Jan. 4, April 4 and Aug. 14. (Kevin Ambrose)



Enjoying the beautiful weather with a good book, August 14, 2018. (Kevin Ambrose)



A family stroll at the Tidal Basin, August 14, 2018. (Kevin Ambrose)



It was a perfect evening for a bike ride, August 14, 2018. (Kevin Ambrose)