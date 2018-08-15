

A patch of blue sky as seen from the Architecture Museum. (Mark Andre via Flickr

It’s still summer, and in case you forgot, today’s temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s helped act as a reminder. If the heat wasn’t interesting enough, the fact we saw no rain around today was something of a rarity as well. Most spots are looking at a second straight dry day Thursday. That means it’s going to be hot again as well.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: The few bubbly clouds of the day tend to dissipate with the loss of sunshine. It’s a warm and somewhat muggy evening but a nice break from the stormy times nonetheless. Lows eventually settle to a range of about 70 to 75. Winds are light and turning to come from the south.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Summer is doing some late-season flexing. It should tend to be mostly sunny overall, although we may see periods of high cloudiness from overnight storms to the west. Highs range from near 90 to perhaps as high as the mid-90s in a few spots. It is also possible an isolated shower or storm moves in, mainly to western parts of the area, late in the day.

See my forecast through the weekend.

Pollen update: Mold spores are high. Weed pollen is moderate — it’s that time of year already! Other allergens are low.

90-degree days: Today is day 31 of 90 degrees or higher in the city. Oddly enough, that’s right on average for the number year-to-date. And per the last 30 years, we still might expect another eight from this point onward. As recently as 2016, the city saw another 19 days of 90 or higher from tomorrow onward. Let’s hope for the under on both.

