EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy with moderately high humidity. Highs: 90-94

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated late night shower possible. Lows: 70-74

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, more humid. P.M. t’storms likely. Highs: 89-93

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The heat notches up a bit today while the humidity really becomes noticeable Friday and Saturday when thunderstorm chances pick up in the afternoon and evening. Patience is rewarded as Sunday looks enjoyable as temperatures cool, humidity lowers, and rain chances lessen.

Today (Thursday): Temperatures warm up quickly despite a decent amount of clouds. Humidity is on the rise but still just moderately high. Highs mainly in the lower 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s still feel plenty muggy especially given the lack of any significant breeze. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds increase in the evening but any showers are likely to hold off until after midnight mainly north and west of the city. Winds remain nearly calm. Lows fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Humidity levels are on the rise making highs in the lower 90s feel like the lower 100s. Clouds pop up fairly quickly with the heating and scattered shower/thunderstorm chances increase through the afternoon. Winds are light from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms may remain scattered across the area into the evening before it dries out overnight. Winds calm and lows range from the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday morning is likely to remain dry but with plenty of clouds. Showers and thunderstorms should start popping up midday and scatter across the area through the evening. Highs are held down a bit, peaking in the upper 80s. Overnight lows slip to the mid-to-upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Skies brighten up on Sunday but more attention-getting is the lowering humidity levels and highs only in the low-to-mid 80s. This is the day to get out and enjoy. An isolated late day shower cannot be ruled out but chances of getting wet are very slim. Overnight lows range through the 60s under star-filled skies. Confidence: Medium

Monday looks mostly sunny and still relatively mild with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and just moderate humidity. Confidence: Medium