It was another day with that midsummer feel. Heat and humidity — we’re pros at it by now, but it can still become tiresome. Just remember, we’ve already been through a vast majority of the hot days this summer! While that won’t necessarily help keep you cool through tomorrow, it’s nice to have good thoughts, anyway.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: Although an isolated shower or even a storm is not impossible this evening, it seems rather unlikely. For the most part, it’s just warm and calm. We may need to eyeball storms in West Virginia late in the evening, but they should fall apart on approach. Temperatures slowly settle through the night as muggy conditions continue. Lows range across the 70s.

Tomorrow (Friday): Yet another day that’s hot right out of the gate. Waiting for the bus in the morning? You will feel the heat. Clouds bubble with time, and we should see more in the way of showers and storms. I think they will be scattered, which means some folks will stay dry. But they may also be ill-timed, occurring largely in the afternoon and evening. Highs should reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Pollen update: Mold spores and weed pollen are moderate/high. Other allergens are low.



(National Hurricane Center)

Ernesto: Subtropical Storm Ernesto is increasing in speed as it heads toward Europe. Now encircled by the same West Coast wildfire smoke that has been in our skies, it is set to drop much-needed rain in places such as Ireland and the United Kingdom.

