India’s southwest coastline has been relentlessly pummeled by heavy rainfall over the past week. In the state of Kerala, it has reached a dangerous climax in recent days. The flooding there is described as the worst in at least a century as normal life grinds to a halt.

India’s Gulf News reports that 114 people have died as a result of flooding and landslides in the region, and it is likely that the toll will continue to rise. Displacement levels also are headed rapidly upward, with more than 150,000 people fleeing their homes because of rising waters and 60,000 seeking refuge in relief camps.



A man wades through floodwater in Kochi, in the Indian state of Kerala, on Thursday. (Prakash Elamakkara/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Unable to contain the water, almost all flood-control dams are open. Thirty-five reservoirs in Kerala are releasing water.

“Our state is in the midst of an unprecedented flood havoc,” Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala’s chief minister, told local media. “The calamity has caused immeasurable misery and devastation.”

12 more teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) - 6 from Delhi and 6 from Gandhinagar - are being airlifted to Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. 18 teams are already deployed in the state. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/uCcm8TTAlg — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

Vijayan said this is the worst flooding to hit Kerala since 1924, when three weeks of rain submerged much of the lowlands there.

As part of the response, military personnel numbering in the thousands have been activated to help in the rescue and relief effort. It is believed that at least 6,500 people remain stranded in Kerala, some in “particularly grim” situations, a disaster management official there said.

Life has been brought to a standstill.

Thousands of miles of roadway have been damaged or destroyed, the South China Morning Post reported. One of the largest airports in the area — Cochin International Airport, in the city of Kochi — is set to remain closed until at least Aug. 26. Flooding has swamped the airfield in its entirety.



The flooded Cochin International Airport in Kerala on Wednesday. (Sivaram V/Reuters)

The monsoon is a seasonal shift in winds that brings rain to places in South Asia. Supplying most of India’s rainfall, the summer monsoon is critically important to farming and livelihoods despite the flood risk it poses. From about July to September, rain comes in regular, if sometimes extreme, fashion.

This year it has been extreme, at least in spots. In Kerala, it’s not done yet. “All districts are under red alert as more rains are expected in the next 24 hours,” an official from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority told Agence France-Presse early Thursday.

Periods of heavy rain are expected to persist in the days ahead across the west coast of India. While there is perhaps some hint that the torrential onslaught may ease by early next week, the forecast through the weekend includes multiple inches of rain for Kerala and surrounding areas.



More rain is anticipated in Kerala and surrounding areas through the weekend. (Weathermodels.com adapted by CWG)

Increases in extreme rainfall are classic climate change effects, and both India and Pakistan have been witnessing an increase in intense monsoon rains.