The “fire tornado” that erupted in the Carr Fire near Redding, Calif. in late July was a devastating combination two of nature’s most terrifying forces.

New video released by CalFire shows this behemoth from a new and terrifying perspective.

This new aerial footage shows the fiery vortex sucking in air from all around. Inflow winds are traced by smoke that is sucked into the twister. Smoke is then rapidly contorted upward as it reaches the fire tornado. Embedded in the murk, spikes of flames can be seen rising hundreds of feet into the air.

With damage estimated to have been caused by winds of at least 143 mph, this fire tornado packed winds equivalent to those of an EF-3 tornado. Tornadoes of at least this intensity are responsible for most of the death and destruction, even though they are outnumbered by weaker twisters.

[California’s Carr Fire may have unleashed the most intense fire tornado ever observed in the U.S.]

In the weeks since this so-called fire tornado, meteorologists have debated whether the vortex was a tornado in the conventional sense. In his review of the freak tempest, Weather Underground concluded the Carr Fire monster may be in a class of its own but it certainly shares attributes with the textbook tornadoes born from supercell thunderstorms most common in the Plains and Southeast United States. He told Earther it shared characteristics of landspout tornadoes as well.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the fiery whirlwind — however you classify it — was responsible for the death of firefighter Jeremiah Stoke. “The Cal Fire captain noticed the twister near Buenaventura, looking north from Land Park, at 7:38 p.m.,” its article says. “One minute later was when Stoke was driving along that road, and at 7:40 p.m. was when his “mayday” call went out.”

This account is somewhat reminiscent of a terrible El Reno tornado incident that took the lives of storm chasers in Oklahoma in May 2013.

“How quickly this tornado went from being dangerous to being just extreme and overwhelming was astounding,” Jonathan Cox, a Cal Fire battalion chief told the Chronicle. “It’s something we’ve never seen before.”