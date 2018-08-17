TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: Hot and muggy, with chances for showers and storms growing as the day wears on. At least we are thrown a breeze.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs: Near 90 to mid-90s.

Tonight: Showers and storms possible. Lows: Low-to-mid 70s.

Saturday: Growing rain chances with time. Highs: Mid-80s to near 90.

Sunday: Brighter but still a rain chance. Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Pesky rain chances may play cat-and-mouse with us this weekend, but Sunday could prove sliiiightly better — if you have outdoor plans. The good news is we’re about to get away from the worst of the sweaty heat index values (that is, the combination of temperature and dew point). We shouldn’t feel quite as steamy and sweaty after today. Small victories.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Friday): We warm quickly toward afternoon high temperatures near 90 to mid-90s. Sweaty heat index values may approach 100 in places, like downtown. Oof. Mixing with sunshine may be some clouds — and even some wildfire smoke. Scattered shower and storm chances increase with time, but we’ll have to watch radar. Rush hour impacts in the late afternoon and evening are possible. Southwesterly breezes may gust occasionally near 20 mph as we progress through the afternoon. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Late evening through early morning hours may hold the highest chances for showers and thunderstorms. We should get a chance to dry out before dawn, as temperatures bottom out in the soupy low-to-mid 70s. Any breezes should slowly calm, as skies slowly clear after midnight. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): Morning showers are possible, but afternoon is the most likely timing for rain. Clouds persist for much of the day, along with mugginess. High temperatures should still get into the mid-80s to near 90 degrees. A westerly breeze could build near 10 mph by late afternoon. It should feel good! Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms may do their recent, familiar overnight rumbling through our region, perhaps into the wee morning hours. We should again dry a bit before dawn, as temperatures “cool” into the upper 60s to mid-70s (downtown). Clouds and mugginess remain ever-present. Confidence: Medium



A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Skies may be a bit brighter overall, but that doesn’t mean we’ll stay dry. Showers and storms could pour on a few of us, especially midday into afternoon hours. Mugginess comes down a half-notch but nothing to celebrate over. At least we could be a bit more comfortable, temperature-wise, in the upper 70s to low 80s. If that sounds good? Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Any breezes, clouds, and rain chances should slowly decrease as the night wears on. It could actually be a fairly calm, dry, pleasant evening but we’ll have to wait until we get closer to be more confident. Temperatures may get a bit cooler, or the mid-to-upper 60s, as drier air tries to filter in from the north. Confidence: Low-Medium

Periodic clouds, and even a shower or storm, stay in the picture for Monday and Tuesday. The good news is that mugginess may take a small break on Monday, before building again on Tuesday — when we have a slightly higher chance of rain. Stay tuned as we get closer. We’ll watch timing and amounts of any rain. High temperatures should top out both days in the low-to-mid 80s. Confidence: Low-Medium