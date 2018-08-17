

The tip of Mount Rainier pokes above wildfire smoke. (@dave_has_aces via Twitter)

Can you see it? Look closely.

It could be a distant iceberg in a murky sea, but that’s actually the tallest part of Mount Rainier, poking out of wildfire smoke below. Let that sink in. Mount Rainier is 14,411 feet tall, and if people wanted to see blue sky on the day this photo was taken, they had to get that far above sea level to get out of the wildfire smoke encasing everything below. Fortunately for us, @dave_has_aces on Twitter was on a plane and snapped the incredible photo above.

Over the past week, much of the United States has been choking on smoke — from wildfires in both California and western Canada. The steering pattern in the atmosphere has helped to spread wildfire smoke thousands of miles east.

The entire state of Minnesota went under an air quality alert due to smoke last weekend. It was the most expansive air quality alert issued for the state on record. Smoke created milky skies in big cities from Minneapolis to Atlanta to Pittsburgh, and even to Washington and Boston!

But the smoke didn’t stop there. Satellite images from the North Atlantic revealed wildfire smoke getting wrapped around Tropical Depression Five, and what is now Tropical Storm Ernesto. Weather.com Meteorologist Jonathan Erdman called this occurrence “iconic” of summer 2018.

Update: Subtropical Storm #Ernesto is now almost surrounded by California and Canadian #wildfire #smoke in a north Atlantic plume that has reached western Europe. https://t.co/1EbpiwC1rL pic.twitter.com/ualPkaRSBB — Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) August 16, 2018

Smoke is still headed east as well. Below is an updated look at it wrapping into Tropical Storm Ernesto just Friday morning. With Ernesto headed toward Europe, at least some smoke may follow.

#Ernesto at #sunrise this morning sucking dust into its circulation from the southeast and smoke around the northwest side (each showing up as shades of gray) pic.twitter.com/SPJyrc6G5v — Stu Ostro (@StuOstro) August 17, 2018

So far this year, 750,000 acres in California have burned due to wildfires. To put that number into perspective, according to the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) that’s equivalent to 50 times the size of Manhattan. And we’ve got plenty of wildfire season to go.

