Nationals vs. Marlins

7:05 p.m., Friday, Aug. 17, Nationals Park

Rain chances may increase with time as a line of scattered showers and storms moves through. Storms could avoid Nats Park, but it’ll be close. Hopefully any raindrops are quick-hitting.

First pitch: Mid-80s. Muggy. Shower/storm chance.

Ninth inning: Low 80s. Shower/storm chance.

Chance of rain: 60 percent.

Chance of delay: 50 percent.

Chance of postponement: 20 percent.

