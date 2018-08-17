6:25 p.m. update – Storms diminishing on approach, moving faster than expected

Earlier strong to severe storms have generally weakened as they move through western parts of the area. It is now mainly a mass of moderate rain with some thunder embedded as it approaches the Beltway. Additional brief storms may form on the leading edge of cooler outflow ahead of the rain as well. Since outflow ran out ahead of the big storms and helped create this blob of rain moving through, it’s all moving a little bit faster than expected, but not much.

We should continue to see this rain with embedded thunder shrink in coverage ahead, although some storms may still pulse as it passes. It’s possible some folks will still stay entirely dry, especially east of Interstate 95. In places it rains, it shouldn’t last too long.

From 4:50 p.m….

With temperatures in the low 90s and dew points in the mid-70s, the District spent a good chunk of the afternoon with heat index values above 100 degrees. If you spent any time out in it, I don’t need to tell you how gross it is. It does tend to be days like this that end with a boom. A cold front well to the northwest is helping get things in motion today as showers and storms move into the area to the west heading into evening. And there’s more rain to come this weekend.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through Tonight: Scattered showers and storms continue moving into and through western parts of the area over the next hour or two. Beyond that, there is some indication they may tend to weaken as they reach the immediate area. If that does not happen, and the still-ample instability suggests it may not, activity should be into the D.C. area by about 7 to 8 p.m. Should storms last that long and then move east, they’d tend to be pushing out of our area by about 9 p.m. We’ll update again as the storms move closer and we have a better idea of how well they are holding together. Any of this activity can produce very heavy rain, as well as lots of lightning, and perhaps a very isolated wind-damage risk.

Once any of the evening storminess is over, it’s a muggy and partly cloudy night. Lows are in the 70s.

Tomorrow (Saturday): This might be the rainiest day of the bunch, at least as far as duration and coverage goes. Some spots could pick up quite a bit as well. It could be that we see two rounds of activity: Showers or a general light rain during the morning, and scattered to numerous showers and storms by late afternoon into evening. The early rain is rather benign, but the late-day stuff could cause some problems. Isolated severe weather and flooding are both concerns there. As we’re still out ahead of the cold front for one more day, highs make the mid-80s to near 90.

Sunday: By Sunday, the cold front has slipped through. While we’re not dealing with much better weather, we are in slightly cooler and slightly less humid air. The key is slightly. Since the front hasn’t gotten far, we should be rather cloudy throughout. Some passing showers are possible but, perhaps, nothing too heavy or widespread. Highs are in the mid-80s or so.

