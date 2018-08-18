TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: The chance of occasional showers shouldn’t be a washout situation, but hard to say when and where it’ll be wettest. At least we’re not quite as hot as yesterday.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Occasional showers possible, thundershower? Highs: Mid-80s to near 90.

Tonight: Chance of a few showers or thundershowers. Lows: Low-to-mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Isolated shower? Highs: Mid-80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ve reached 90 degrees or higher at Reagan National Airport 11 of the last 14 days. We may get there again today, or at least get pretty close, but then we’re on track for a streak of mainly 80s for the foreseeable future. As far as outdoor plans go this weekend, we’ve got the chance of occasional showers to contend with today, and just an isolated shower chance tomorrow.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Saturday): Scattered showers could develop at just about any time as a cold front approaches, although we may get through a good portion of the day with just a light shower here and there. A few afternoon thundershowers are possible as well. Partly to mostly cloudy skies hold temperatures down just a bit, but it’s still plenty warm and humid with highs reaching the mid-80s to near 90. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: A few hit-or-miss showers and a thundershower remain possible this evening into the overnight, as the cold front moves through. Lows stay up in the low-to-mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): The front lingers close enough to provide partly to mostly cloudy skies and perhaps an isolated shower or two. The nice news is that we’re a touch cooler, with highs in the mid-80s. And maybe ever-so-slightly less humid, thanks to a light wind from then north. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Just a slight chance of a shower with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overall it’s pretty nice for mid-August, with that slightly lower humidity and lows settling in the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High



A LOOK AHEAD

Higher pressure moves in Monday, making for a partly sunny and fairly pleasant day. Can’t totally rule out an isolated shower, but we should be mainly dry with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and moderate humidity. Monday night stays partly cloudy as lows fall back to the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tuesday starts with higher pressure still in control, which means partly sunny morning skies as temperatures head back toward afternoon highs in the 80s. Clouds probably increase during the afternoon, with a chance of showers by afternoon or evening as our next system gets closer from the west. Confidence: Low-Medium