Nationals vs. Marlins

7:05 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 18, Nationals Park

Doesn’t look like a washout. But a passing shower or thundershower is possible during an otherwise warm and muggy evening.

First pitch: Shower or thundershower possible, low 80s.

9th inning: Isolated shower, upper 70s.

Chance of rain: 50 percent

Chance of delay: 35 percent

Chance of postponement: 25 percent

