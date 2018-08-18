Nationals vs. Marlins
7:05 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 18, Nationals Park
Doesn’t look like a washout. But a passing shower or thundershower is possible during an otherwise warm and muggy evening.
First pitch: Shower or thundershower possible, low 80s.
9th inning: Isolated shower, upper 70s.
Chance of rain: 50 percent
Chance of delay: 35 percent
Chance of postponement: 25 percent
