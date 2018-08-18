A cold front will pass through the region late tonight and some showers and isolated thunderstorms will develop out ahead of the frontal boundary. All things considered, that’s pretty much par for the course around these parts in the summer. Once the front passes, precipitation chances will fall off rather quickly as high pressure tries to wedge its way in on Sunday.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: A 50 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms for the remainder of the afternoon and into the early evening. Coverage around the D.C. area may be minimal, as the best environment for storms will be along the Maryland-Pennsylvania border and over central and southern Virginia. It will be mostly cloudy overnight with isolated showers and some areas of patchy fog. It should remain warm and humid with low temperatures right around 70 and a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.



Stormy skies over Union Station. (Tim Brown via Flickr .)

Tomorrow (Sunday): Early risers will likely encounter some patchy fog. Otherwise, it’s mostly cloudy for at least the first part of the day with some sunshine possible in the afternoon. Shower and storm chances should generally decrease through the day, but an isolated shower or two through the afternoon can’t be ruled out. Warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s and dew points around 70 degrees. Winds will switch around to the north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph during the day. Mostly cloudy Sunday night with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Low temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s with dew points not far behind.

A wet 2018: Take a look at some of these rain totals in select locations in the eastern United States. We are just about two-thirds of the way through 2018, and some locations have already received more than their typical amounts of annual precipitation. Some records are likely to fall when things are all said and done in 2018.



2018 eastern U.S. rainfall totals through Friday evening.

