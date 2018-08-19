

Muddy creek water flows through Rockcrest Park in Rockville yesterday. (John Brighenti/ Flickr

7/10: No 90s, but still humid. Mostly dry, but still a slight shower risk. We’re getting there…

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, maybe a shower. Highs: Low-to-mid 80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, slight chance of shower. Highs: Low-to-mid 80s.

We did manage to hit 90 at Reagan National Airport yesterday, so we’ve now reached 90 or higher on 12 out of the last 15 days. That’s likely where the streak ends for now. Clouds should keep the 90s at bay today and for a while after. We do see the shower and storm threat rise again on Tuesday, before a strong midweek front begins a stretch of sunnier, drier relief.

Today (Sunday): Between a front to our south and high pressure to our northeast, we’re stuck with mostly-to-partly cloudy skies. But that helps limit afternoon highs to the low-to-mid 80s, and it’s not quite as humid, either (but it’s still humid, let’s be honest). A passing shower or two is still possible thanks to some lingering energy passing overhead, but most of the day should be dry. Just a light breeze from the north-northeast about 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Still a slight chance of an evening shower. Otherwise winds turn a little more from the east overnight, and with plenty of humidity around, that means mostly cloudy skies and perhaps some occasional fog/mist. As such, lows only fall to the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): The front still lingers to our south, and winds remain out of the northeast, which around here means clouds tend to hang tough. So while we should manage a little more sunshine than today, I’d hesitate to call it anything more than partly sunny. Temperatures remain held in check, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and only a slight chance of a shower. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy skies return as that pesky front starts to come back north. Most of the showers associated with the front should stay to our south and west, but can’t rule out an stray one in our area. Overnight lows are mild, in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

The humidity increases again on Tuesday, as moist winds blow from the south out ahead of a strengthening area of low pressure moving into the Great Lakes. Skies continue mostly cloudy as highs reach the mid-80s, with showers and storms possible by the afternoon into evening. Tuesday night lows stay up in the low-to-mid 70s with a decent chance of some showers and storms. Confidence: Low-Medium

A front moves through early Wednesday but stays close enough for the chance of a few lingering showers and storms. Skies should brighten during the afternoon as high pressure starts to build in from the west, with highs rising into the mid-80s. Noticeably drier air should arrive later in the day as a steady breeze from the northwest takes hold, ushering in our first stretch of mostly sunny and less-humid weather in a while. Confidence: Medium