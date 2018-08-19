Nationals vs. Marlins

1:35 p.m., Sunday, August 19, Nationals Park

Mostly cloudy early with a bit of sun in the later innings. A little cooler and a bit less humid is always a bonus during an August day game.

First pitch: Mostly cloudy, low 80s.

9th inning: Partly sunny, mid-80s.

Chance of rain: 20 percent

Chance of delay: 10 percent

Chance of postponement: 0 percent

