Nationals vs. Marlins
1:35 p.m., Sunday, August 19, Nationals Park
Mostly cloudy early with a bit of sun in the later innings. A little cooler and a bit less humid is always a bonus during an August day game.
First pitch: Mostly cloudy, low 80s.
9th inning: Partly sunny, mid-80s.
Chance of rain: 20 percent
Chance of delay: 10 percent
Chance of postponement: 0 percent
