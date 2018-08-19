

Plenty of cloud cover and winds from the north have kept things on the cooler side today. In fact, we may be in for our “coolest” day areawide since Aug. 3. Of course, on that day, we were dealing with lots of rain, and that is certainly not the case today. The coolish conditions persist into Monday, before we deal with some stickier conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. But I promise that you will like the trend in dew points after Wednesday. See the blurb at the end of this forecast for more on that.

Through tonight: Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds for the remainder of the daylight hours today, with more cloud cover expected to the north of Washington and more sunshine to the south. An isolated shower or two cannot be completely ruled out, but I would be surprised if we saw any widespread precipitation action this afternoon. Lows tonight will settle in the mid- to upper 60s as mostly cloudy skies develop overnight, with winds switching to the northeast at about 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Monday): Monday will be kind of a dreary weather day as far as cloud cover goes. Onshore flow from persistent northeast winds will keep us locked in overcast skies all day tomorrow. But save for some isolated showers and pockets of drizzle (which should be mostly confined around the bay and the Eastern Shore), we will stay mostly dry. Temperatures will be on the cool side, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and dew points in the mid- to upper 60s. Staying mostly cloudy tomorrow night, with a chance of some spotty showers developing after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

A brief taste of autumn: Who is sick of dew points over 60 degrees? I know I am. Lucky for us, Mother Nature will deliver a gift to our region later this week, in the form of a dry and cool air mass. A strong cold front will pass through our region in the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame, and behind that cold front is a much drier air mass that will result in dew points falling into 40s and 50s. I don’t even know when we last had such low dew points, but, honestly, who cares? All that matters to me is that we get a chance to sample some fall-like weather in the final days of August.



Dew points will drop from the mid 70s (on Tuesday) into the low 50s (on Thursday)

