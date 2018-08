United vs. Revolution

7:30 p.m., Sunday, August 19, Audi Field

Only the slightest of shower chances despite some mugginess and increasing clouds.

Kickoff: Partly cloudy, slight shower chance, upper 70s.

Final whistle: Mostly cloudy, mid-70s.

Chance of rain: 15 percent

