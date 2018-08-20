

6/10: Lots of clouds but heat is held in check. Not a bad day overall.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 78-82.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 70.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, storms likely late. Highs: 82-86.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Some of the nicest weather of the summer Wednesday through Friday is set to follow a big cold front barreling through the region Tuesday night. But this front may trigger heavy storms Tuesday evening as it sweeps away the muggy air trickling into the region over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Monday): Skies are a bit murky because of air flow from the northeast. That said, some peeks of sun can’t be ruled out at times. The considerable cloud cover probably will hold highs to the low 80s in most spots. Those winds from the northeast are rather light at about 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a hint of mugginess, but not unpleasant. Lows slowly slip back through the 70s with very light winds from the northeast around 5 mph. Toward morning, a batch of showers can’t be ruled out (20 percent chance). Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): A warm front lifting through the region during the morning could set off some brief showers (30 percent chance). Then, it’s reasonably likely that some sunshine will break out and push temperatures into low-to-mid 80s during the afternoon. Storms may begin firing off in our western areas during the late afternoon but probably hold off for most of us until evening. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Thunderstorms are likely (60-70 percent chance) in the evening, and a few could be severe with damaging winds. We’ll also have to watch for the possibility of pockets of flooding. Storm activity should wind down sometime after 10 p.m., with partial clearing to follow. Overnight lows fall into the 60s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

The stretch from Wednesday to Friday is sublime as delightfully dry air is drawn into the region. Highs aim for the low 80s on Wednesday, struggle to get much past 80 on Thursday, and are back to the low-to-mid 80s on Friday. Overnight lows are very refreshing, mostly in the 60s, with some 50s likely in our cooler areas. Confidence: Medium-High

It’s somewhat warmer and more humid by the weekend, with highs in the mid-80s on Saturday and from 85 to 90 Sunday. Overnight lows edge up to 65 to 70. Both days should be mostly dry, but a shower can’t be ruled out late Sunday. Confidence: Medium