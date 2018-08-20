

People sail and fish around Belle Haven Marina in Alexandria. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

High temperatures held to around 80 in the D.C. area this afternoon, heavily influenced by a lot of cloud cover. Although it wasn’t exactly perfect, it felt pretty decent out there most of the day despite the high humidity. It’s the same general story tonight, and our humidity levels are going up as we get to tomorrow. Storm chances build, as well.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through Tonight: A couple of heavier showers with an occasional rumble or two have been as close by as Southern Maryland this afternoon, but none of that is headed our way. Our evening is relatively tranquil overall, with a few peeks of sun before it sets. It’s possible that a couple more showers will develop in the region going past the evening and into the overnight. If so, they shouldn’t amount to a whole lot. Lows are in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Any morning and midday sunshine is generally fleeting. Cloudy skies are the rule. It’s warm and very muggy, but the lack of sun helps with those factors. Scattered showers and storms become likely during the afternoon. Some could be strong to severe. Before rain knocks temperatures back in spots, highs should reach the low to mid-80s or so.

Tuesday boomers: Our area is under a “slight risk” from the NWS Storm Prediction Center for tomorrow, which is the second of five categories. A warm front lifts north through the area during the day as a low pressure passes to our northwest. These ingredients should help create an air mass conducive to longer-lived storm cells capable of more intense weather.

In an email discussion today, CWG’s Jeff Halverson noted a bunch of pros and cons to the setup but concluded that “if we can destabilize, then multicells and some transient supercells seem possible.” One main question might be location. At this time, it seems the best odds may end up generally west of us or into the western parts of our area. The situation will certainly continue to evolve, so do check back in tomorrow!

