It was 9 a.m. in Prince George, B.C., but the sky was dark. In a video posted Friday, Todd Doherty said it looked more like nine or ten o’clock at night. More than 500 wildfires are burning in British Columbia, and the winds are funneling all of the smoke into one thick, sun-blotting plume.

“It’s very spooky,” Doherty says.

The scene was spooky across much of British Columbia over the weekend. It’s also extremely unhealthy. The air quality was a “very high” health risk on Sunday in parts of B.C., according to the CBC. The government declared a two-week, province-wide state of emergency on Wednesday because of the fires and smoke.

In Fraser Lake, British Columbia, billowy clouds of smoke hung heavy. The sky was so dark, it looked like severe weather was approaching.

Thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes in the province, the CBC reported, and more than 10,000 are on alert for a potential evacuation.

Airlines are canceling flights in and out of the region. Not only can thick smoke choke an engine, the plumes are hot and turbulent with pockets of rapidly rising air — not the kind of environment you want to fly a commercial aircraft through.

A NOAA analysis shows how the smoke plumes have gotten more intense as the wildfire season has progressed. Poor air quality has extended from northwest Canada to the Northeast U.S. since last week.