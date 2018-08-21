

A duck at Constitution Gardens on the Mall on Sunday. (Miki Jourdan)

5/10: Polite temperature resumption with some rude thunderstorm interruption

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, midday to p.m. storms. Highs: 79-85

Tonight: Evening storms, cloudy overnight. Lows: 68-73

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, shower chance. Highs: 84-88

FORECAST IN DETAIL

A cold front approaches today and triggers thunderstorms later this evening. Humidity starts to decrease late tonight. Thursday to Saturday looks fantastic, with temperatures, humidity and sunshine all very fine. Heat and humidity turn up a notch by Sunday, setting the stage for a return of hot August weather next week.

Today (Tuesday): Partly to mostly cloudy skies with moderate humidity and scattered showers or thundershowers by midday into the afternoon (very scattered, hit-and-miss activity). Highs manage to reach around 80 or into the middle 80s in spots. More widespread thunderstorms late this afternoon into the evening might be strong to severe, with gusty winds and heavier downpours. Light winds (except around thunderstorms) come from an easterly direction. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tonight: Scattered evening thunderstorms could again be heavy/severe (with gusty winds and heavy downpours), ending by late evening. Humidity should start to drop off toward dawn as temperatures dip to lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Light winds overnight come from a westerly direction. Rainfall totals for the whole day range from a trace to a half-inch, with locally heavy amounts up to one inch. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mixed cloud cover, with the best chance for sunshine in the afternoon. Lower humidity makes the middle 80s range more bearable, but we still run the chance of scattered showers, especially on the east and south sides of the area. Light winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Clearing, cooling and turning more comfortable, with lows ranging through the 60s and dew points dropping off to drier levels. Light breezes again blow from the cooler north to northwest direction. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday and Friday are a pair of spectacular days, with highs in the lower to middle 80s and low humidity under mostly sunny skies. Lows both Thursday and Friday night should range through the comfortable 60s under mostly clear skies — and the outer western and northern suburbs could dip slightly more, into the upper 50s. Wow! Confidence: High

Our weekend is a split story. Look for Saturday to continue our very nice weather, with highs in the lower to middle 80s under mostly sunny skies and with relatively low humidity. Dew points and a few clouds creep back into play Saturday night. Lows should be in the middle 60s to around 70. Sunday sends back some summer, with humidity increasing to moderate levels and highs rising toward the upper 80s or 90 along with partly sunny skies. A late-day shower or storm is possible Sunday, too. Confidence: Medium

Summer is not finished with us yet: Next week’s temperatures look to range in the low-middle 90s with moderate to high humidity.