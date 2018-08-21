Nationals vs. Phillies

7:05 p.m. today, Nationals Park

Cloudy and muggy with manageable temperatures, but scattered evening showers and storms could be heavy at times and trigger delays.

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: Cloudy, 80, thunderstorm possible

Ninth inning: Cloudy, 78, shower or thunderstorm possible

Chance of rain: 70 percent

Chance of delay: 60 percent

Chance of postponement: 40 percent

