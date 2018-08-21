* Severe thunderstorm watch for western parts of the area until 10 p.m.*

We already faced a big round of rain and storms during the midday into early afternoon, and while we’re in a lull now, it’s not too likely to last. As we’ve seen basically every time it rains lately, flooding can quickly become an issue, given that it keeps on raining. A few more severe storms can’t be ruled out, either. The good news is that drier times are ahead tomorrow.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through Tonight: Showers and storms are gathering off to the southwest as a broken line of strong to severe storms approaches from the west. While activity this evening could be hit or miss, torrential and flash-flood-inducing rain remains likely in spots. Some severe weather is also possible. We’re talking primarily a wind damage risk there, but an isolated weak tornado can’t be ruled out, either. As we get into the overnight, this activity should be waning, with clearing ultimately taking over. Lows are in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Some thicker clouds may still be around early, but if so they will dwindle with time. Overall the story is one of drier air filtering in on a warm west and northwest breeze. Even so, an isolated shower can’t be totally ruled out in the afternoon. Highs reach the mid- and upper 80s, but dew points are falling through the 60s.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high. Weed pollen and mold spores are low/moderate.

Summer lurks: Don’t be fooled by the nice days ahead. Look at that heat showing up next week. With 34 days of 90-plus temperatures so far, we are on the cusp of the 1981-2010 NWS normal of 36, although a more recent average is closer to 39. Both seem within reach for now.



Temperature forecast from the Euro weather model. (weathermodels.com)

