TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

6/10: One more rather hot day before our cooler break, as muggy morning air turns less humid by afternoon.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, stray shower or t’shower? Highs: mid- to upper 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, comfortable. Lows: 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, delightful. Highs: low 80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Usually this is the best time of year to get out of town and leave the dog days behind. But those of us stuck here in the DMV are about to get a three-day stretch of simply spectacular weather, with comfortable temperatures and lower humidity tomorrow through Saturday. Today’s more of a transition day, while Sunday reverts more summery again.

Today (Wednesday): Can’t rule out a lingering stray shower or thundershower. But for the most part we’re partly sunny as highs head for the mid- to upper 80s. Should start to notice lower humidity working in by afternoon, as winds increase to about 10 to 15 mph from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Now we’re talkin’! Drier and drier air moves in this evening and overnight as winds continue from the northwest at about 10 mph. Dew points drop into the 50s as lows settle in the 60s under mostly clear skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Just a delightful day as high pressure builds in with cooler and even drier air. Skies are mostly sunny as highs only reach the low 80s, with low humidity (dew points in the 50s) and a refreshing breeze from the north-northwest at about 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Feeling more like late September than August with mostly clear skies, relatively low humidity, and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

High pressure holds strong Friday through Saturday. Highs both days should reach the low to mid-80s, with partly to mostly sunny skies and the humidity still in check. Friday-night lows fall back to the upper 50s to low 60s, while Saturday night lows hold up in the 60s as the humidity starts to rise again. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday brings back a more summery feel as highs climb back to the upper 80s to near 90 under partly sunny skies, while the humidity rises back into the moderate range. Someone could see an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon or evening. Confidence: Medium