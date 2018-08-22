Nationals vs. Phillies

7:05 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 22, Nationals Park

The air should feel increasingly drier as the evening goes on, thanks to a refreshing breeze from the northwest at about 10 mph.

First pitch: Partly cloudy, low 80s.

Ninth inning: Mostly clear, mid-70s.

Chance of rain: 10 percent

Chance of delay: 5 percent

Chance of postponement: 1 percent

