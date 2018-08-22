Nationals vs. Phillies
7:05 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 22, Nationals Park
The air should feel increasingly drier as the evening goes on, thanks to a refreshing breeze from the northwest at about 10 mph.
[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]
First pitch: Partly cloudy, low 80s.
Ninth inning: Mostly clear, mid-70s.
Chance of rain: 10 percent
Chance of delay: 5 percent
Chance of postponement: 1 percent
NatCast appears on the day of every Nationals home game. Follow us on Twitter for breaking weather updates before, during and after the game.