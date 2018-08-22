

Alexandria is seen from above Wednesday morning. (Beau Finley via Flickr

The cold front that helped spark some of the midday shower activity around here is moving off to the south. In its wake, drier and eventually cooler air will work in. By Thursday, we’ll be in full-on payback mode for all the rain of late. It’s going to be a hard day to spend indoors.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: You’ll feel the drier air filtering in on northwest winds as you step out this afternoon and evening. It’ll become really noticeable as we head through the night. With increasingly clear and crisp skies, go check out the planetary alignment after sunset as well! Temperatures dip all the way to near 60 in the cool spots, while making the mid- and upper 70s downtown.

Tomorrow (Thursday): This will literally and figuratively be a big breath of fresh air. Dew points will be so low you might not even notice them, with skies mostly sunny. There will be a nice breeze from the northwest just to add to the mood. Highs? Upper 70s and lower 80s.

Pollen update: Mold spores are high/very high. Ragweed has been subdued by rain, but it will bounce back in the days ahead.

No snow (record) for you: You may recall that Erie, Pa., went through an epic lake-effect snowstorm last winter. Something like four feet of snow fell, and there was some talk that the state record for daily and monthly snowfall may have been broken in the process. The final answer? Nope. It has been invalidated for several reasons.

Due to the record-breaking snowfall of the 2017-2018 season in Erie, PA, a committee comprised of scientists from the NWS, the PA State Climate Office, and the NE Regional Climate Center reviewed the data. These are their findings. For additional info see https://t.co/dgVcr0xY4I pic.twitter.com/u9svWdF9Q6 — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) August 22, 2018

