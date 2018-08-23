TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

9/10: Today’s first rate and, what’s really great, several days of dryness await.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny, falling humidity, and breezy. Highs: 79-83

Tonight: Clear and calm. Lows: 56-64

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, calm, low humidity. Highs: 81-85

FORECAST IN DETAIL

I am of the mind-set that most of us will welcome the upcoming five-day dry spell. Low humidity and moderate temperatures make the next two days just that much better. Summer is not done with us though, as both humidity and temperatures slowly but surely creep back up over the weekend. That lays the groundwork for a stretch of highs in the 90s all next week. Pass the iced tea please!

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Thursday): Sunshine is unchallenged today as much drier air (dew points in the 50s) works its way into the area on refreshing breezes from the northwest. Despite the sun, highs only top out in the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear skies and calming winds make for a fine night to be out. Lows fall to the mid- to upper 50s but hold in the low 60s in the city. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Clear, calm and low humidity (dew points in the 50s, again) are the perfect combination throughout the day. Seasonable highs reach the low to mid-80s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clear skies and evening readings slipping quickly into the 70s are just right for viewing of the rising of August’s nearly full “Sturgeon” moon, which will be on display all weekend. Lows range from mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday sees the remnants of a rain system in the Midwest approach, but it is quickly dying. Clouds pop up as humidity climbs (dew points rising above 60) but showers are not likely to make it over the Appalachians. Highs mainly top out in the mid-80s. Overnight lows range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunshine is again in abundance on Sunday and humidity is starting to build to uncomfortable levels (dew points in the mid- to upper 60s). Highs warm to the mid- to upper 80s, adding to the need for a cool spot to take a break. Overnight lows only drop to the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday has midsummer heat and humidity (dew points 70-plus) back on track with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s under partly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium-High